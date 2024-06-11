Scattered Showers/Storms Into Wednesday Morning

25 WEATHER — Scattered shower and storms are possible into the evening hours, but a general decrease in activity is expected after sunset. The main system will pass overhead Wednesday morning, so a few scattered showers and storms will be possible once again. Lows will fall into the low 70s. Rain chances are expected to end through the day Wednesday with highs warming into the upper 80s and low 90s. It will continue to heat up Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Father's Day Weekend is looking hot and humid, but dry. Highs should make it into the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Of course it will feel hotter when you factor in the humidity, so the feels like temperature will likely be around 100° each afternoon.

Next week we will be about keeping an eye on the tropics. At the very least, tropical moisture should increase toward the middle part of the week. This would bring on and off scattered showers and storms each afternoon. If a tropical system develops, then we will have to follow the eventual track. There is a lot of uncertainty with this part of the forecast, so stay tuned!