Scattered showers possible Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — A few scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon as tropical moisture surges northward. Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Tropical low brings a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

Highs remain in the low 90s, but increase into the weekend.

Hotter temperatures possible next week.

Good morning! We're waking up to another humid morning, and eventually that humidity will bring the potential for a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon. A tropical low positioned in the northern Gulf will eventually work into southeast Texas this morning and into our area this afternoon. That will bring enough lift to squeeze out a few showers and storms. This will be very similar to what we saw Tuesday afternoon. Not everyone will see them, but if you get under one, you'll see some nice cooling rains and brief heavy rainfall. Nothing is expected to be severe.

A few isolated showers will remain possible Thursday and Friday, but rain chances will lessen into the weekend as temperatures climb into the mid 90s. There are now signs we will see a more steady summer pattern next week which could bring highs in the upper 90s heading towards the holiday weekend. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather