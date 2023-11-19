Scattered showers passing through tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Parts of Central Texas managed to get some sun by this afternoon, but tomorrow morning will start out cloudy once again. Not much sun is expected through the day. We'll see some showers develop here and there during the morning, with a handful expected to continue on Sunday afternoon. There may be one or two storms that mix in. Overall rain should be light with many places not seeing any. Monday will be a little warmer with highs in the mid-70s.

Monday will also have a chance of a few storms popping up, mainly on the eastern end of Central Texas. These could appear as soon as midday and then will march east during the afternoon. Most if not all of the strong storms will be east of here. As Monday ends, much cooler air will be coming in. Tuesday will be a windy day with highs in the upper-50s. Similar temperatures are expected for Wednesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather