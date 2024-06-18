Scattered showers and storms Wednesday

25 WEATHER — Our topical system in the Gulf will continue to move toward Mexico and south Texas. We will be on the far northern fringe of any activity moving into Texas. If you have plans to go along and south of I-10, you may encounter flooding concerns Wednesday and Thursday. We will have increasing clouds tonight as tropical moisture increases across the eastern half of the state. Lows are expected to fall into the mid 70s. Wednesday will bring on and off showers and storms, especially across the southern half of Central Texas. The best chance of rain should be during the afternoon and evening hours. With plentiful cloud cover in place, highs should only make it into the mid 80s. The heaviest rain will likely be in the Brazos Valley and our far southern areas. This is where 1-2 inches of rain look possible. Farther north, less than an inch of rain is expected. Of course, with any tropical downpour, you can get a decent amount of rain in a short amount of time. It just looks like that will be more isolated the farther north you are in the area.

Rain chances will taper off Thursday into Friday as the system moves into southwest Texas and northern Mexico. Highs are expected to return to the low 90s Thursday and the mid 90s Friday. The weekend looks hot with highs in the mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.