Scattered Showers And Storms Tuesday Morning

25 WEATHER — A strong storm system will move into the Plains Tuesday. A cold front will move into our western counties by 5-6am and push east across all of Central Texas during the morning hours. This system will move quickly, so rain amounts will be on the lower side. A few strong storm are possible with gusty winds the main threat. As storms move closer to I-45 around lunchtime, we could see the severe threat increase. That is just a small sliver of our area, so most of the intense weather will be in east Texas and Louisiana. Winds will shift to the west behind the front with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A secondary wave will move across the area Wednesday morning. This may kick off a few showers with temperatures starting off in the upper 40s Wednesday morning. We will clear out Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 60s. We will keep those 60s around Thursday, but we should fall into the 50s with increasing clouds Friday.

The weekend's weather should be cooler behind another front. We may see a few showers Saturday with highs in the 40s. Hopefully we are back in the mid 50s Sunday.

The models are swinging all over the place as we head into Christmas week. Be leery of social media posts forecasting the worst case scenario. It does look like it will get colder as we get closer to Christmas, but there are big model changes from run to run, so details are very sketchy!