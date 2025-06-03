Scattered showers and storms tonight into Wednesday morning

25 EVENING WEATHER — A cold front will bring a line of showers and storms into the area tonight. Storms should start to enter our northwestern counties by midnight. We should see them close to Waco/Temple/Killeen by 1 to 3am. A few storms could be strong to severe, with winds up to 65mph posing the main threat. Storms should steadily weaken around Waco/Temple/Killeen and points to the south early Wednesday morning. There could be some leftover showers and storms for rush hour with lows in the low 70s. A weak cold front will lay down somewhere across Central Texas Wednesday. This will likely lead to a wide temperature range across the area. We could see upper 70s and low 80s across the north, and highs close to 90° down in the Brazos Valley.

Thursday, the front is expected to washout and push back to the north of Central Texas. This will allow highs to climb back into the low 90s Thursday afternoon. It just gets hotter from there. We should be in the low to mid 90s Friday and the mid 90s Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will make it feel even hotter, so it will really feel like summer this weekend.

Next week, a weak disturbance could move into and linger across the region for most of the week. This will bring on and off rain chances all week with highs in the low 90s.