Scattered showers and storms tonight

25 EVENING WEATHER — Scattered showers and storms are possible tonight across the area, but the severe weather threat is coming down. We should see things wrap up Saturday morning with lows in the mid 50s. Saturday is looking nice with a lot more sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Humidity values look lower, so it should be a great day! Sunday, more nice weather is expected. Lows will start off in the upper 40s and low 50s with highs Sunday afternoon in the upper 70s.

Next week, storm chances ramp up again! Monday will bring a few afternoon and evening storms with highs in the upper 70s. Tuesday should be the higher day for storm chances with highs in the low 80s. It's back to the 70s for the rest of the week and a few showers and storms here and there Wednesday through Friday.

Have a great weekend and enjoy the calmer weather!