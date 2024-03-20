Scattered Showers And Storms Thursday

25 WEATHER — Our next storm system is on approach tonight, and we will see increasing rain and storms chances Thursday. It won't rain all day at any one location, but a couple of rounds of scattered showers and storms will bring wet weather from time to time. The severe weather threat is low, but a few stronger storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Locally heavy rain is possible, with some places possibly picking up over an inch of rain. The highest chance of this will be along and east of I-35. The final round of showers and storms should move through Thursday evening, so things should start to quiet down as we head through the day on Friday. Highs Thursday will be a bit cooler with the clouds and rain around in the low to mid 60s. We should pop back up into the upper 60s and low 70s Friday as skies begin to clear.

This weekend is looking pretty nice, but we may see another chance of scattered showers and storms Sunday night into Monday. Saturday is look great with light winds, partly cloudy skies, and highs in the low 70s. We will see more clouds Sunday with highs still in the low 70s.

A few morning thunderstorms are possible Monday. We should see that pass us by Monday afternoon as highs climb into the low 70s. The rest of next week looks dry as of now with highs climbing through the 70s each day.