Scattered showers and storms possible Wednesday and Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — We should see a pretty calm night across Central Texas with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s. A complex of storms is expected to develop tonight across west Texas. These showers and storms could move into Central Texas Wednesday morning. Gusty winds, small hail, and locally heavy rain will be possible, but the overall severe weather threat looks low. Things should clear out some Wednesday afternoon with a few isolated storms still possible. Highs should make it into the low 80s.

A cold front is expected to move into Central Texas late Thursday into Thursday night. Scattered showers and storms could form along the front as it moves south. Most of the day Thursday looks nice with highs in the mid 80s. As the front moves through, northerly winds will drop us into the mid 60s Friday morning. A few showers are possible early Friday, but as the front moves south, so will the rain chances. Highs Friday looks nice around 80°!

The weekend looks drier with high in the mid 80s Saturday and close to 90° Sunday. There could be a few more isolated storms next week, but we should be hot and humid each day with highs around 90°.