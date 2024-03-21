Scattered showers and storms possible Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Scattered showers and storms will be around today with the highest chances in the afternoon and evening. Some may be strong with wind and hail.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Though it won't be a washout, scattered showers and storms will be possible through the day.

There is a chance for strong to severe storms, but most will stay below severe limits.

All activity will be out of here in time for weekend plans!

We're waking up to scattered showers and storms across Central Texas. Expect activity to hang around through the day. While it won't be a washout, expect rounds of showers and storms. Most of this activity will stay below severe limits, but some could produce hail and winds.

The highest chance of storms will come as the our main storm system moves directly over us this evening. A line or cluster of storms may form out west and move east across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. This could produce hail and winds as well, with the highest chance in the Brazos Valley.

The good news is all activity will clear out in time for weekend plans! We'll see highs in the 70s for the weekend with partly cloudy skies.

Expect another round of showers and storms late Sunday into Monday, with some potentially strong. The rest of next week looks quiet for now. Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather