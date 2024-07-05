Scattered Showers And Storms Possible Friday Afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — A cold front will near Central Texas this afternoon. Before it arrives, expect hot temperatures in the upper 90s. Some showers and storms will be possible with gusty winds and heavy rain.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will climb into the upper 90s today ahead of a cold front that will near us this afternoon.

Scattered showers and storms will flare up with the heating of the day. Severe weather is not expected, but gusty winds and brief heavy rain will be possible.

Shower and storm chances continue into the weekend with highs in the low to mid 90s.

Next week is trending wetter with the track of Beryl aiming more at Central Texas in the latest update.

For the first time in a while, Central Texas is not under a heat advisory! That's thanks in part to a cold front that will be approaching this afternoon. Now, cold fronts in July don't bring a sharp temperature drop, but they do provide enough lift for showers and storms to pop up with the heating of the day. Expect storms to pop up this afternoon. I don't expect severe weather, but some could bring gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall along with lightning. Activity should wane heading into the evening. Saturday will also have the potential for scattered showers and storms to pop up. Sunday will feature less coverage, though the chance will still be around.

Heading into next week, the forecast hinges largely on what Beryl does as it makes landfall along the Texas Coast. This morning's models and the official forecast from the National Hurricane Center have brought Beryl onshore somewhere near South Texas and eventually working up the I-35 Corridor towards Central Texas. If that happens, we will see the potential for higher rain chances and flooding rainfall for the first half of next week. Stay tuned!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather