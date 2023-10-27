Scattered showers & storms possible again Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — You'll want to hang on to your umbrella today as more showers and storms are on the way. These won't be widespread like what we saw on Thursday, but some heavy downpours will still be possible. A cold front will stall out to the northwest of Waco, which could serve as the focus for heavy rain tonight. If the front wiggles further south, that could work into Waco.

The front will remain stalled out over our area on Saturday, leading to northwestern areas potentially staying in the 60s. South of the front, highs will near 80. Some showers are possible on Saturday.

Sunday is the day of big weather changes. A strong cold front will push south, clearing Waco-Temple-Killeen during the late morning hours. Behind it, temperatures will plummet quickly into the 50s, with winds nearing 20mph making it feel like the 40s. 40s will creep in during the evening, and showers will blossom leading to a chilly wet night that will hang around on Monday. Highs Monday will struggle to reach the mid 40s.

Most of the rain should clear by Halloween, but the cooler air will hang around with highs in the 50s, and Trick-Or-Treat temperatures dipping into the 40s. Highs will slowly warm back into the 70s heading into the weekend.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather