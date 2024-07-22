Scattered showers and storms possible

25 WEATHER — It has been an abnormal July day across Central Texas. Scattered showers and storms will slowly come to an end this evening into the overnight hours with lows falling into the low 70s. Tuesday will bring another chance of scattered activity, but the best chances will be across our southern and eastern areas. It will still be partly to mostly cloudy, so highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

The rest of the week will bring a few more showers and storms, but they look spotty at best. We will go with a 40% chance of rain Wednesday and down to 30% Thursday and Friday. Highs will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s. 98° is normal for this time of year, so enjoy the "less hot" weather.

Rain chances will continue to dwindle this weekend as highs stay in the low 90s. Next week, summer returns! Highs will work their way back up into the mid to upper 90s. You knew this couldn't last forever.