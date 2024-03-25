Scattered showers and storms give way to quiet afternoon Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms will be around for the first part of the day, but expect drier conditions this afternoon as temperatures push into the low to mid 70s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered showers and storms will be around for the morning commute.

These storms won't be severe, but could feature some small hail, heavy rain, and gusty winds.

Westerly winds kick in this afternoon drying things out.

We're waking up this morning to scattered showers and storms as a cold front works through. While these aren't strong, they could be a little loud. Expect the best chance of rain during the morning hours, with drier air arriving from the west by the middle of the day. This will push all activity out of here with quieter weather settling in for the remainder of the day.

Overnight, colder air will work in and we'll wake up to 30s and 40s across the area. Afternoon temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s, but that is still mild for this time of year.

An upper-level ridge will take over for the remainder of the week leading to warming temperatures and quiet weather hanging into Easter weekend. It's looking like our next storm chance comes in early next week.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather