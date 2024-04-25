Scattered Showers And Storms Friday

25 WEATHER — An active weather pattern is expected Friday and likely lasting into most of next week. With that said, shower and storm chances will be scattered each day, so some folks will see rain and some won't see much at all. Just keep the umbrella handy!

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the low 70s. A few scattered showers and storms may move in or develop across the area Friday morning. Right now it appears the overall severe threat is low, but we may see some small hail and gusty winds in some of the stronger activity. Showers and storms should start to come to and end by mid to late afternoon. We may see an isolated storm or two Friday evening. That chance seems rather low at this time. Highs Friday will be around 80° with gusty south winds at 15-25mph.

Saturday should be rather quiet around here, but it will be windy! There is a slight chance of an isolated storm or two, but better chances will be north of our area. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with south winds at 20-30mph with higher gusts. Sunday should bring a better chance of scattered showers and storms. A few strong to marginally severe storms look possible. Hail and strong winds would be the main threat the way it looks right now. Highs are expected to be around 80° under mostly cloudy skies.

Next week may stay unsettled. The tail end of a front may lay down across Central Texas. This would set the stage for a few showers and storms pretty much each and every day. That doesn't mean it will be at your house everyday though! Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.