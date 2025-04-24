Scattered showers and storms expected Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms are expected to develop midday Thursday into the afternoon bringing the potential for heavy rain, hail, and some gusty winds. Activity will clear out later this evening.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Complexes of showers and storms are expected to combine to our north

Atmosphere will overturn as that happens, leading to scattered storm development

Best time-frame will be from lunchtime into the afternoon.

Some storms may turn severe with gusty winds and hail along with flooding rainfall.

Good morning! A lot has happened overnight as the atmosphere is in flux. Two complexes of storms are expected to collide later this morning to our north where storms will build and eventually work into Central Texas. In addition, as this happens, it may be enough to trigger new activity over Central Texas. The highest chance of rain is expected to be from lunchtime into the afternoon and evening. While the severe threat is overall on the low end, some storms may turn strong enough to produce high winds and hail. The tornado threat looks very low but can never be ruled out. Activity will shift south later tonight. Rainfall amounts may near 2 inches in spots that see multiple storms or slow-moving storms. Highs will only be able to reach the low 80s.

Having the storms this afternoon should lessen the overnight and morning threat, but some pop up storms may be possible Friday afternoon. More of the same is possible Saturday but overall the weekend will be more quiet.

Next week brings another chance of showers and storms. Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather