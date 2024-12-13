Scattered showers and isolated storms through Saturday morning

25 WEATHER — It has been a dreary Friday across Central Texas. Areas of drizzle and light rain will continue tonight. We may see a few isolated storms mix in Saturday morning as the main storm system passes north of our area. We should see a break in the action Saturday afternoon with highs warming into the mid 70s. More mid 70s are likely Sunday under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers are possible, but the main rain chances should move in Monday morning with a weak cold front. Monday will still be on the warmer side for this time of year with highs around 70°.

Skies should remain gray Tuesday, but it looks dry. Another cold front will arrive as we move through the day Wednesday. This front is expected to bring more scattered rain chances and colder temperatures. We may start off in the 60s Wednesday ahead of the front. Once the front rolls through, we expect temperatures to tumble into the 40s and 50s. An even stronger front may arrive by the next weekend with highs in the 40s and 50s.