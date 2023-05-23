Scattered shower chances stick around

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some folks in Central Texas woke up to some lightning and thunder as storms over West Texas moved in overnight. They weakened as they approached I-35, but a few light showers will still be possible through the morning. Some leftover energy could be enough to pop off a stray shower later this afternoon. Highs will climb into the mid 80s.

The reason we are seeing these overnight storms is because we are stuck in what's called a "Northwest Flow" aloft. Think of it as a conveyor belt bringing groceries down the belt. Storms will fire to our northwest over the Panhandle and West Texas in the afternoon. Those storms will then work down that conveyor belt into our area, losing strength as they move in. Models always struggle with this type of setup, sometimes the leftover energy can cause storms to form in the afternoon too. While we are stuck in this pattern, at least daily spotty rain chances will linger, with the best chances overnight.

The pattern looks to break down a bit this weekend, but enough moisture will be around to bring an isolated shower or storm chance. This same moisture will linger into the Memorial Day holiday. While no day will be a washout, it is smart to keep the umbrella around!

Temperatures will hover in the mid 80s, typical of what we see this time of year.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

