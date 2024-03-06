Scattered shower and storm potential increases Thursday and Friday

25 WEATHER — Our weather will become a bit more active over the next 36-48 hours. There will be a couple of chances of scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe, but the overall threat appears to be on the lower side.

TONIGHT: A few storms will develop in west Texas and move northeast. Most of the area will miss out, but we may see an isolated storm or two scrape the western part of our area from San Saba to Hamilton. If a storm or two develops, some small hail and gusty winds look to be possible. Lows will be mild tonight in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: Most of the day will NOT bring a chance of severe weather. There will be some scattered showers and storms around from time to time, especially west of I-35. With more clouds around and some scattered showers, highs should only make it into the lower 70s.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY AM: This time-frame will bring our best chance of scattered showers and storms. The overall severe weather threat doesn't appear to be too high, but a couple of overachieving storms may produce pocket change size hail and gusty winds. We should see clearing conditions Friday afternoon and evening. Highs Friday will be in the upper 70s.

Over the weekend, a cold front will bring much cooler air to the area. Highs will be in the 60s with lows in the 40s, but a few upper 30s will be possible across the northern parts of Central Texas.

