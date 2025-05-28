Scattered severe storms possible this evening

25 EVENING WEATHER — A few scattered severe storms are possible through the evening hours across the western half of Central Texas. Large hail and strong winds are the main threats, but a tornado or two can't be ruled out. Storms should end by midnight with lows in the upper 60s.

Thursday is looking quiet for most of the day. Highs should be warmer out ahead of a cold front in the mid yo upper 80s. An isolated storm or two looks possible by Thursday evening, but most of it will likely hold off until Thursday night when a cold front slides through the region. A couple of storms could be strong to severe, but locally heavy rain is the main threat. Storms should push through most of the area by Friday morning with lows in the upper 60s. Friday afternoon looks nice as highs climb into the low 80s behind the front.

The weekend is looking quieter as of now with highs in the mid 80s Saturday and around 90° Sunday.