Scattered Severe Storms Likely Tonight

25 WEATHER — Everyone needs to be alert for the possibility of severe storms this evening. Storms will be scattered across the region, so the severe weather will be hit and miss. If you get under one of these storms, you may see very large hail, strong winds, and possibly an isolated tornado. Have a plan of action in place and know what you are going to do if severe weather approaches your area. Most of the activity will pass through Central Texas this evening, so we should be done around midnight. Lows behind the cold front in the morning will be in the 60s.

Friday will be a day to relax again as things calm down. It will be partly cloudy with highs a bit cooler in the low 80s.

The weekend will bring more rain chances to Central Texas. Saturday looks mostly cloudy, but most of the shower activity should hold off until Saturday night. Highs will be in the mid 70s with the clouds and a northeast wind at 5-15mph. Mother's Day looks wet. On and off showers and a few storms look likely at this point. Highs will only make it into the mid 70s.