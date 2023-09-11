Scattered Rain Chances This Week

25 WEATHER — No 100s are in the forecast this week, so that is some great news! There will be a frontal boundary across Texas all week as well. This boundary will likely be sitting somewhere across Central Texas. That means we could be seeing some big temperature contrasts across the area. In general, we will have 80s north and 90s south. If clouds/rain is more widespread any day this week, it could be slightly cooler.

Speaking of rain chances, we should see a dying complex of showers and storms enter the area Tuesday morning. The best rain chances will be north and west of Waco. This area of rain should die out as it moves farther south and east. A few storms are possible Wednesday, but we may see a slightly better chance again late Thursday into Friday as the front surges a little farther south across Central Texas. No one is guaranteed rain on any give day, but rain chances should be in the area for most of the week!