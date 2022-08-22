Scattered Rain Chances Continue This Week

25 WEATHER — Most of Central Texas is experiencing some nice rain today. Showers and storms will taper off this evening into the overnight hours. It will remain humid with lows in the mid 70s. Tuesday will bring a few more showers and storms, but the more widespread activity will likely be south and east of our area. Highs will make it into the upper 80s to near 90°.

Scattered storm potential will continue Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will be in the low 90s each day, but it will feel hotter with all the humidity around from recent rains. We should see lesser chances of rain Friday as football starts across Central Texas!

The weekend could bring a few isolated storms, but it appears we will be hot and humid with highs in the mid 90s. There could be another surge of moisture next week, but the exact set-up is still in question. We will bet some 20-30% chances and track it as we get closer.