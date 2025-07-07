Scattered Heavy Rain Through Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Back from vacation and it's active around Central Texas! This is not a normal pattern for July, but these are the cards we have been dealt. Scattered showers and storms will come to an end tonight with lows in the mid 70s. Another round of scattered showers and storms may develop Tuesday morning. Right now the models are favoring the northern half of Central Texas, but they have been off on placement pretty much each morning. Bottom line, just have the umbrella handy. We could see more scattered showers and storms develop Tuesday afternoon as well with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. There will be a heavy rain threat with any storms that develop.

Wednesday, a weak cold front will move close to the area from the north. This may set the stage for more scattered storm activity Wednesday afternoon and evening. Locally heavy rain is possible. Highs will make it into the low 90s.

Hopefully this pattern will start to relent some Thursday and Friday. It's hard to break this pattern though, so we will leave isolated storm chances in with highs warming into the low to mid 90s. Partly cloudy skies are expected this weekend with highs in the mid 90s.