Scattered Downpours Possible To Kick Off the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Scattered downpours will remain possible today, with the highest chances after lunch time. Brief heavy rain, gusty winds, and lightning will be the main threats. Highs will only stay in the mid 80s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered downpours will remain possible. The highest chances will be in the afternoon.

Severe threat low, but street flooding possible.

Cooler than normal temperatures continue.

We're waking up this morning with a few downpours dotting the landscape. Even if it's not raining in your particular location or on your route, give yourself some extra time thanks to the quick lifetime and subsequent re-formation of downpours. Scattered downpours will remain possible today with a stationary front nearby. The highest chances will likely be after lunchtime. While severe weather is not expected, some storms could feature gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and frequent lightning. The afternoon commute may be rather wet in spots.

Rain chances continue to stay on the high side the next 3 days, with the best chances staying south of highway 84, closer to the vicinity of the front. Wherever storms can stay slow moving, flooding could become an issue. Activity will peak in the afternoon, but wane into the evening.

Rain chances will be around all week, but slowly decrease for the second half of the week as the rain focuses more on the Texas coast. By the time it's all said and done, 1-3 inches will be possible in Central Texas, with locally higher amounts possible in the Brazos Valley.

Next week, it's looking like our summer-time high moves back in bringing the highs back into the mid 90s and weather more typical of late July.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather