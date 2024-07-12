Saturday bringing back the rain?

25 WEATHER — Some showers have been pushing against the odds today by making it as far north as Highway 84. The bulk of the rain is still to our south but this afternoon offered enough to get a few places damp. In previous forecasts I mentioned how I wasn't too keen on rain chances for Saturday, but newer data as allowed for some optimism. It appears that tomorrow afternoon will also feature a few showers and storms here and there, with brief lightning and heavy rain.

Odds for rain tomorrow will get smaller the farther north you go. By Sunday, the rain will be gone and we will have a series of partly cloudy days through Wednesday. During that time, the weather will get slightly hotter, leading to 100s for Tuesday and Wednesday. There continue to be some suggestions that we may get a few storms around Thursday and Friday, which could cool things down a bit.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather