Saharan dust and hot

25 WEATHER — Hot weather will continue across the area through the weekend and on into next week. This is typically the hottest part of the year, so it's just something we have to get through over the next few weeks. Make sure you are staying as cool as possible and stay hydrated! Highs will be in the upper 90s Thursday and Friday, around 100° Saturday and Sunday, and in the upper 90s to near 100° next week. Humidity values will make it feel closer to 105° each afternoon.

There is a slight chance of showers and storms this weekend. A weak boundary will move in Saturday evening, and it will linger into Sunday. Rain chances are only 20-30%, but we may see a few lucky folks out there!