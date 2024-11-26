Roller-coaster weather continues!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 60s today with plenty of sunshine. Expect a very warm one Wednesday before a cold front in time for thanksgiving!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Sunny day today with cooler temperatures.

Near-record heat Wednesday.

Stronger cold front moves in overnight into Thanksgiving leading to a cooler end to the week.

We're waking up this morning to a bit of a chill across the area thanks to yesterday's cold front. That will make for a mild day today with highs getting into the mid 60s. Enjoy the cool weather, because tomorrow, we will see near-record heat thanks to westerly downslope winds.

Another cold front comes in overnight into Thanksgiving morning. Behind that front, expect cloudy and cool conditions for Turkey day with highs getting into the 50s. A few mornings will drop to near freezing to end the week into the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather