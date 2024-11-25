Roller coaster temperature ride through Thanksgiving

25 WEATHER — If you like a wild ride in temperatures, you are in luck this Thanksgiving week. A cold front lowered temperatures today, and that cooling trend will continue tonight with lows in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s. Then, it's back to spring-like weather Wednesday ahead of our next cold front. Southwest winds ahead of the front will likely get temperatures into the low to mid 80s. 83° is the record high from 1989. The big question is, how high do we go? If we see thick high cloud cover, then we will probably just get to the record high. If we have more sunshine, then we could potentially rise into the mid to upper 80s. No matter what, it will be a warm day before Thanksgiving. The cold front will come swinging in Wednesday night, so highs on Thanksgiving day will be much cooler in the upper 50s to near 60° under partly cloudy skies.

Friday into the weekend will stay on the cooler side as well. We may see a light freeze Friday morning as temperatures settle near freezing. Sunshine Friday afternoon will send temperatures up into the mid to upper 50s. Saturday looks a bit warmer ahead of our next cold front. We should see highs in the mid 60s with southerly winds returning. We go right back down Sunday with north winds and highs in the mid 50s.

Since all of these fronts are back to back to back, moisture levels will not be able to recover. That means rain chances are slim and none around here through the weekend.