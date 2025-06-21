Repetitive weather pattern bringing heat and humidity

25 WEATHER — With high pressure in control, it has been next to impossible to get any rain in the area. One shower did manage to form over Goldthwaite this afternoon, and that was about all. With time, the grip from the high will weaken, but that will still be enough to eliminate rain for just about all of Central Texas over the next few days. Meanwhile, there may be enough of a sea breeze to get a couple thunderstorms in the Brazos Valley tomorrow.

Sea breeze activity may contribute to a storm here and there around Bryan/College Station through Tuesday. By Wednesday, high pressure should have moved northeast enough to allow a few sea breeze storms to reach Central Texas. Through the upcoming week, highs will be in the low to mid-90s with heat indices occasionally reaching 100° or more. The chance for storms may fade away by next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather