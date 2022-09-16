Remaining hot over the weekend

25 WEATHER — A few showers and storms have been noted on the far eastern fringe of our viewing area this afternoon. A brief shower may occur in the Brazos Valley this evening, but for the most part, high school football games should go along just fine. Game temperatures will be in the 80s. A shower or two will also be possible along I-45 tomorrow but most of us won't see anything. Saturday's highs will be in the mid-90s.

In fact, mid-90s are expected for the next several days. We'll have partly cloudy skies to start next week, which will turn to mostly sunny conditions for the middle of the week. Right now it looks like Waco could reach 97° on Thursday, but most other locations will be a couple degrees cooler. The extended forecast is still not showing any signs of rain. We are also not expecting any impacts from the tropics any time soon.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist