Remaining cloudy and cool for Sunday

25 WEATHER — The storms have subsided for the day, but a couple showers may be able to fall heading into tonight. Cloudy skies will continue through much of tomorrow, and there may be some very light drizzle at times tomorrow morning. With some luck we'll see some sunshine by Sunday evening. It will be another cool one tomorrow with highs in the mid-50s. Things could get a bit frosty Monday morning with lows in the mid-30s.

The cool weather won't last too long. We'll have plenty of sun on Monday and highs should reach the low-70s. Even warmer weather will arrive by the middle of the week. I think highs will reach the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday would have a chance to reach the 80s as well if not for a cold front sweeping in during the middle of the day. We may not see much rain out of that system at all given the low moisture content.

Caleb Chevalier

