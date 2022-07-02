Remainder of holiday weekend will be hot and dry

25 WEATHER — While a few showers and storms have managed to pop up this afternoon, they've generally been confined to areas north of Waco. A couple of those could continue after dark, but that should be the last of any rain we see for quite some time. Tomorrow will be a partly cloudy day with highs once again around 100°. Independence Day will be just as hot with mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will continue to intensify over the course of the week, keeping things sunny while driving the temperatures up. Highs will be above 100° all the way into next weekend and maybe even beyond. The National Weather Service has mentioned that Heat Advisories may be needed for some areas. Our next shot at rain may be next Sunday as some models are trying to sweep a weak front in the area, but if that were to happen, it doesn't look like it would cool us off very much.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist