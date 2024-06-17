Relatively Quiet Today, but Rain Chances Increase This Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s with isolated downpours possible this afternoon. Rain chances will be on the increase for the middle of the week with tropical moisture arriving.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm and muggy today with highs in the low to mid 90s and isolated downpours possible

Tropical Wave on Yucatan Peninsula expected to develop over the next 48 hours.

Regardless of development, heavy rain likely for Texas coast, possible for Central Texas.

Tracking the trends in the models to determine our rainfall likelihood. Expect a fluid forecast.

We're waking up to a bit more cloud cover than we saw this weekend. This is thanks in part to increasing moisture in the atmosphere. That will be a trend this week as we track a tropical wave into the Gulf of Mexico. Locally, expect a couple downpours here the next couple of the days in the afternoon, but the next two days should be relatively quiet while the system develops in the Gulf.

The tropical wave near the Yucatan Peninsula is showing enough signs of organization that the National Hurricane Center is giving it a medium to high chance of development over the next few days. One big question mark is how quickly it develops, and as a result, how deep this system becomes. A deeper system will curve into Mexico and contract most of the heavy rain around it. A weaker system may track closer to the Rio Grande Valley and with a lack of organization, will send copious amounts of moisture into a large chunk of the Lone Star State. As a result, models are highly variable with rain totals, some saying about a half inch of rain, while others suggest 3-4 inches locally. Down along the coast, drought-busting rainfall, potentially up to a foot could fall!

Regardless, it looks like our best chances of rain will arrive Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will also fall into the low to mid 80s as a result of all the moisture! We will keep you posted on any changes in the forecast.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather