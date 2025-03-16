Reg Flag Warnings make their return

25 WEATHER — Although it's been a calm day in terms of the winds, things are going to be gusty again tomorrow. We'll have south winds at about 20 mph. This will attempt to bring in some more moisture, but it looks like all the moisture will erode away as it comes in from the Gulf. This means we'll be back to dealing with critical fire danger along and west of I-35 tomorrow due to the dry air and winds.

Highs will be in the 80s for Monday and Tuesday, but then we'll see temperatures top out around 70° for Wednesday and Thursday. Elevated fire danger may still be a concern on Wednesday because of the blustery weather. It is possible that we may surge into the 80s again for Saturday. There is a small chance that we could see rain and/or storms on Sunday, but given the model disagreement, I am holding it out of the forecast at this time.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather