Record Warm Christmas Day

CENTRAL TEXAS — Good Morning and Merry Christmas Central Texas! Temperatures this morning are in the 60s across the area, and we're waking up with cloudy skies. Most of our cloud cover will clear out as we make it through our morning, and will see partly-cloudy to sunny skies in most places. Christmas Day in Central Texas will be warm no matter where you are, with highs forecast in the upper 70s out further east and mid-80s for places along and west of I-35. Everything points to Waco shattering it's old record high on Christmas Day which was (79°), with our high forecast today at 84°!

One thing to take note of, is there will be elevated fire weather conditions along and west of I-35 afternoon, due to the warm and humid conditions. It will be important not to do any unnecessary burning to be on the safe side of things.

Overnight, our lows will land in the mid 60s and we'll have party cloudy skies with decreasing cloud cover. Sunday high temps will get close to 80 degrees once again, and it will be breezier with south winds 10-20mph and gusts as high as 20 mph being possible. Temps should remain above normal through mid-week, with a cool down going into the weekend as our temps slip in the mid to low 70s. Overall, rain chances will be sprinkled in throughout the tail end of the weekened, but I wouldn't expect too significant until next weekend at the earliest.

Have a safe & happy Christmas Central Texas!

- Garrett Hottle

