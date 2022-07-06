Record temperatures possible over the weekend

25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory continues for much of the region through Friday. During that time, highs will be about 103° to 104° with a heat index of 105° to 109°. However, the National Weather Service has mentioned that an Excessive Heat Watch may be necessary for parts of Central Texas because of how hot the weekend will be. We should be facing the hottest weather of the year so far.

High temperatures by that time will be roughly 106°, and the heat index could exceed 110°. Saturday's record in Waco is 104°. Make sure to take the usual precautions when outside like drinking fluids (even when you're not thirsty), find some shade, wear light clothing and check on the elderly. Minor relief may come next week as high pressure begins to break down, but this will still mean highs above 100°. There could also be a few showers and storms that sneak their way in beginning on Tuesday.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist