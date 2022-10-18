Record Low Likely Tonight

25 WEATHER — We are likely going to break a record low tonight. We are forecasting a low of 34°. The record low is 37° from 1989. If we were to touch the 32° mark tonight...here is what it would mean:

1) It would be the earliest freeze ever officially recorded in Central Texas (October 24, 1917). That is a big one!

2) The average first freeze is November 22nd. That would be more than a month early.

3) If that happened, we would break the latest 100° reading and the earliest freeze reading with-in one week of each other!

Again, we are forecasting a low above freezing, but we are close enough to mention those records.

Wednesday afternoon looks nice with plenty of sunshine and highs around 70°.

A warming trend is expected Thursday through the weekend with highs getting back into the 80s...maybe even close to 90° this weekend.

Our next chance of rain should arrive early next week.