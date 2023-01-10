Record Highs Possible Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a stretch of really warm days here in Central Texas. Southwest winds will push our temperatures up into the 80s this afternoon. That could threaten the record high of 81 set back in 2017. The warmest temperatures will be found west of I-35. The southwest winds will also bring a high cedar count, so be sure to have the allergy medicines pumping!

Another warm one is on the way tomorrow, especially west of I-35. I think the record of 84 will be safe, but it will still be a warm day regardless.

Our next cold front arrives late Wednesday into Thursday, and while it's producing storms in California right now, by the time it reaches Central Texas, it should pass on a dry note. As it shifts winds from west to northwest, we will see no relief from the Cedar pollen.

Highs will cool into the 60s behind the cold front, with a slow warm-up to the 70s on the way by Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Have a good one!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather