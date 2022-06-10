Record Highs Possible This Weekend

25 WEATHER — Hope you have plans to stay cool this weekend. It's going to be hot! Tonight will be warm with lows in the upper 70s by morning. We are expecting highs ranging from 100-105° across the area this weekend. Officially we are going 104° Saturday and 103° Sunday. The records are 103° each day, so those may get tied or fall. Heat index values will be in the 103-108° range, so a heat advisory has been issued for most of Central Texas.

It doesn't get much better next week. We may bring highs down a touch closer to 100° Monday through Wednesday. Upper 90s are possible late next week as the ridge nudges north just a bit. This may open the door for a couple of isolated storms, but it doesn't look like anything major.

Stay safe in the heat this weekend! Drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen, and take breaks in the AC to keep from overheating.