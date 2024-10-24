Record highs possible again Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the upper 80s and low 90s, threatening a record from 1991 this afternoon. Expect warm temperatures to hang into the weekend as well.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Record highs continue to be threatened.

Warm weather continues into the weekend.

Still eyeing the end of next week for a possible pattern shift.

We're waking up this morning once again to fog and low clouds in spots. That will burn off later this morning and eventually give way to sunny skies this afternoon. Highs will climb to near 90 this afternoon, threatening the record of 91 in 1991. There is little change in the pattern going through the weekend, so expect record highs to continue to be threatened.



POSSIBLE RECORD HIGHS THAT COULD BE BROKEN:

Thursday (10/24) - Record : 91° (1991) | Forecast High: 91°

Sunday (10/27) - Record: 90° (1988) | Forecast High: 90°

Monday (10/28) - Record: 91° (1938) | Forecast High: 89°

There is the potential for a pattern shift late next week. Our upper high will scoot off as an upper low nears the center of the country. Unfortunately, I think the energy for this will be displaced too far northwest to bring any widespread rainfall or a big cool down. Nevertheless, we should see isolated rain chances and highs going back to the mid 80s. We continue the search for another fall cold front! Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather