Record Highs Possible

25 WEATHER — The weather is going to stay hot for the rest of the week. The record highs for the next three days are 95°. We are forecasting 97° Wednesday through Friday, so the records may fall. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!

Changes should start to arrive Friday during the late afternoon and evening hours in the form of scattered showers and storms. A couple of storms could be on the strong side, so this is something we will keep an eye on as we approach the end of the workweek. A few showers and storms may linger into Saturday as a cold front approaches the area. Timing of the front Saturday is a bit in question, but we are still forecasting 90s for one more day.

Sunday should be drier and much nicer with highs in the low 80s. The 80s will likely stick around Monday and Tuesday as another system rolls close to Texas. This may bring another chance of scattered showers and storms Monday into Tuesday.