Record Highs Likely Friday And Saturday

25 WEATHER — If you wanted a little more summertime, well, you are in luck! We are expecting highs in the low to mid 90s across the area Friday and Saturday afternoons.

Friday Forecast: 94° Record High: 92° (2005)

Saturday Forecast: 93° Record High: 92° (2022)

Sunday doesn't look as hot with increasing clouds and highs in the upper 80s.

Next week will bring a few chances for showers and storms to Central Texas. The best chances appear to be Monday and Thursday the way it stands now. There have been significant timing differences on the models from run to run, so some changes to the forecast are likely as we head into next week. Highs will generally be in the 80s for most of the week, but we could see a stronger fall front as we head toward next weekend!