Record high today...gone tomorrow

25 WEATHER — We smashed a record high Monday at 87°. That broke the old record high of 82° from 2021. A cold front tonight will end all of that. We should be around 25° cooler Tuesday with highs in the low 60s with north winds of 10-20mph. If you are heading out for New Year's Eve, temperatures will be falling into the 40s that evening, so have the jacket ready to go. New Year's Day will be cool again with highs only climbing into the upper 50s.

Near normal weather is expected to continue Thursday through Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Our next storm system should arrive Sunday. This will bring another chance of showers, and maybe a few thunderstorms. Highs are expected to be a little warmer Sunday in the upper 60s.

After that, it's all about cold, arctic air next week. Monday looks okay with highs in the low 50s behind our first front. The next system will arrive by the middle of next week, and that should have much colder air. How much colder? We will have to wait and see. Right now we are going highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. If the true arctic air rolls into Texas, it could be much colder. It is way too early to talk about any winter weather as well. Some models are dry, while others have some moisture. Stay tuned!