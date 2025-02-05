Record high possible Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — Very warm weather is likely over the next three days. Thursday could be a record breaking day. The record high is 80° (1911), and we are forecasting a high of 82°. Friday and Saturday may stay just shy of record territory, but it will still make it into the low 80s Friday afternoon and mid 80s Saturday afternoon. If everything sets up just right, we may see upper 80s west of I-35 Saturday afternoon!

Our next cold front is slated to arrive late Sunday into Monday. The models are now playing games with us on how far south the front will get. Since it is February, I am going with the cooler guidance since this will be a shallow cool air mass. This could create some wild temperature swings from north to south across Central Texas next week. One thing that looks a little more promising is some rain chances. Showers look possible Monday through Wednesday, with Wednesday possibly being the best day. This is one of those forecasts that will not be truly known until the front gets close to our area Sunday night into Monday.