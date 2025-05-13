Record high likely Wednesday

25 EVENING WEATHER — The heat is on across Central Texas. Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week with highs around 100°. The record high is 96° (1925), so that is likely going to fall. Make sure you take care of yourself as the heat builds. This is the first taste of heat this year, so allow your body to acclimate to the conditions. Highs should remain in the 90s Thursday into the weekend. We may see a chance for a few isolated to widely scattered showers and storms Friday through Sunday. Right now it appears the most likely day for this to occur will be Saturday afternoon and evening. A few strong storms are possible, so we will watch this as we head into the weekend.

Next week remains hot with highs mostly in the 90s. We could see a slight cool down by the middle and end of the week as a weak cold front enters the picture. A few more isolated storms are possible along with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.