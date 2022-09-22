Record high likely Friday afternoon in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — Fall starts just after 8PM this evening. And what does that mean? Absolutely nothing. We are on extended summer here with hot weather expected through the weekend. Highs will be near 100° Friday afternoon. The record high is 99°, so that is likely to be tied or broken. Saturday and Sunday will only be slightly cooler with highs in the mid to upper 90s. There is still plenty of time to keep that summer tan!

A cold front will arrive Sunday evening with a slight chance for a few storms. Most of us won't see much. Monday looks slightly cooler with highs in the low to mid 90s. Highs will stay in the low 90s for the rest of the week with dry conditions expected. Those dry conditions will lead to nice overnight lows in the low 60s. That will be the only taste of fall we will have for the time being.