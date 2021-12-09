Record High Likely Friday

The warmth is here to stay for another 24 hours across Central Texas. Tonight will be mild as clouds take over with some patchy drizzle and fog. Lows will only make it into the mid to upper 60s in the morning. It will be mostly cloudy Friday, but we should see enough sun in the afternoon to get highs boosted into the low to mid 80s. The record high Friday is 80° set back in 1938. It appears that one will be broken with the current forecast. There could be a couple of showers around as a cold front gets closer Friday afternoon and evening, but the best chances will be south and east of our area.

The cold front will make it feel completely different over the weekend. Our high Saturday will likely be just after midnight in the mid 60s. Temperatures will fall as gusty north winds usher in cooler air behind the front. Most of the day Saturday will be spent in the 50s, so get the jackets back out. Saturday night actually looks cold with freezing temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s possible. We start to warm it back up a little Sunday with highs in the 60s.

Matt Hines

First Alert 25 Chief Meteorologist