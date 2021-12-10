Record Heat Today! Cold Front Tonight!

CENTRAL TEXAS — It may be mid-December on the calendar, but mother nature doesn't seem to care. We had a big surge of tropical moisture overnight bringing more warm and humid air into the area. We're starting off the morning in the 70s, which will easily break the record high low for this date, though cooler air may work in by midnight to keep the record intact. Regardless, we're going to be able to see record heat this afternoon once cloud cover burns off. Highs will climb into the mid 80s, breaking a record that has held for about 90 years for this date.

Changes come overnight as a cold front sweeps across Central Texas. As the front works through, we could see an isolated shower or storm along it, particularly east of I-35 and into the Brazos Valley. No severe weather is expected, but some thunder, lightning, and gusty winds can't be ruled out. Temperatures will plummet behind the front, and most of Saturday will be spent in the 50s with clouds slowly clearing by afternoon. That will set us up for a chilly start to Sunday with a widespread light freeze likely.

The cold air won't last, as another warm-up will move in for next week. Highs will climb back into the mid 70s by the middle of the week. There are signs another cold front, and more significant rain chances, could be on the way by the weekend. Stay tuned!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist