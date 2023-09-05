Record heat this week

Watch Now
25 WEATHER — Things are going to get hotter before they get cooler. A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the region through at least tomorrow, as the heat index could exceed 105°. We could break a few temperature records before the week is over. Thursday through Saturday are all in danger of breaking daily record highs in Waco. Friday will be the hottest with a forecast of 106°. A very stray shower may be able to develop on Saturday.

Our chances of rain get a little better on Sunday, and Monday will also present the chance for a few storms here and there. The best odds look to be on Tuesday, and if we're lucky, a good chunk of the region could get rained on. This is coming courtesy of a shift in the jet stream, which may allow some of the coolest weather since mid-June to make a visit next week. Highs in the 80s are possible on Tuesday and Wednesday.

